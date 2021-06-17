WATCH: Cher describes how Trump literally made her ill — but she's sleeping better under Biden

Legendary singer and actress Cher discussed how Donald Trump made her physically ill during an appearance on MSNBC on her work into increase vaccine access in underserved communities.

"I know you're a big political junkie, I know you know and follow all the debates going on," MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace said. "I wanted to ask you if you are sleeping better at night with President Biden in office?"

"I am," Cher replied. "I love him. I've known him since, what, 2006. I just love him."

"But I have to tell you something. This is going to really sound weird maybe, but I have -- I get really sick to my stomach, I have a real problem when I feel things are -- every time "Trump does something -- sometimes I just have to stop watching the news because i just get overwhelmed and I get angry and I get sick," she explained.

Watch: