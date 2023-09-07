Alabama woman hung 'racially offensive dolls' on her Black neighbors' fence
Judge with Gavel (Shutterstock)

An Alabama woman was sentenced to 12 months in prison for "violating the civil rights of her neighbors" by hanging racially offensive homemade dolls on their fence, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Cheryl Lynn Pytleski, 64, displayed the dolls on her African American neighbors' fence in a deliberate effort to "make the family move away," the DOJ said.

Pytleski admitted to using the threat of force to intimidate her neighbors because of their race and because they lived directly next to her.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Read the full press release at the DOJ's website.

SmartNews