Suspect charged after Molotov cocktail attack on Ohio church planning drag story hour

A suspect is facing federal charges in connection with a Molotov cocktail attack on an Ohio church, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Aimenn D. Penny, 20, of Alliance, Ohio, has been charged with malicious use of explosive materials and possession of a destructive device in the March 25 attack on the Community Church of Chesterland, the agency said. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

The church is facing threats for holding drag events, and is planning to hold the events against the admonition of local law enforcement, an ABC News affiliate in Cleveland reports.

The church plans to add extra security for the event.

“I’m not going to lie. I’ve been dealing with consistent anxiety for the last three weeks,” Pastor Jess Peacock told the news outlet.

“I have not been sleeping very much for the past three weeks. That said, we are unwavering in our commitment to not only put on these programs but we are unwavering in our commitment to the LGBTQ+ within this community.”

Authorities have not confirmed that the attack was in connection with the drag events.

“Violence and destruction are never an acceptable way to express a disagreement with a particular viewpoint,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler said in a news release.

“While, as Americans, we enjoy the right to disagree, doing so peacefully is the only appropriate option. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio remains committed to protecting the rights of all citizens to express their viewpoints peacefully.”