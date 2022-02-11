Video shows man hurl brick through restaurant window after 'becoming irate' when asked to wear a mask

A Chicago hot dog restaurant shared security video showing a man throwing a brick through the establishment's window after he was reportedly denied service for not wearing a mask.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the man "became irate" after being told to wear a mask when he attempted to order food. He first threw snow at a worker and then left in his car, only to return later and hurl the brick through the front door, shattering the glass.

The man has not been identified.

Watch the video below:

