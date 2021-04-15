Chicago mayor says video of Adam Toledo’s fatal shooting by police ‘incredibly difficult to watch’
People protest in solidarity for Adam Toledo at the corner of Wabash and Chestnut in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood after traveling in a car caravan from Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood on Friday April 9, 2021. - Chris Sweda/TNS

CHICAGO — Hours before city officials plan to release video of a police officer shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday asked Chicago residents to withhold judgment on the shooting and again called for peace. The mayor choked back tears as she discussed the city’s endemic gun violence, saying, “We can’t have that be what young people experience in our city.” “Simply put, we failed Adam,” she said during a City Hall news conference. Lightfoot recounted how, two weeks ago, “a tragedy occurred that left a child dead, a mother in mourning and a family in crisis.” “I have...