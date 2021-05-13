‘Pathetic’ Fox News hit with a wave of ridicule after pinning Chick-fil-A sauce shortage on Biden

On Wednesday, Fox News published an article purporting to link a shortage of Chick-fil-A's signature sauce on "Joe Biden's America." The evidence? A number of tongue-in-cheek remarks by politicians on Twitter.

"Following multiple reports of the popular fast food restaurant limiting how many Chick-fil-A sauce packets each customer is allowed, social media users took to Twitter to express their outrage – not at the restaurant – but at President Joe Biden," noted the article, quoting facetious remarks by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CA).

The Fox News article does not explain how any of Biden's actions as president have impacted Chick-Fil-A's supply chain.

