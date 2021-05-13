‘Pathetic’ Fox News hit with a wave of ridicule after pinning Chick-fil-A sauce shortage on Biden

On Wednesday, Fox News published an article purporting to link a shortage of Chick-fil-A's signature sauce on "Joe Biden's America." The evidence? A number of tongue-in-cheek remarks by politicians on Twitter.
"Following multiple reports of the popular fast food restaurant limiting how many Chick-fil-A sauce packets each customer is allowed, social media users took to Twitter to express their outrage – not at the restaurant – but at President Joe Biden," noted the article, quoting facetious remarks by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CA).
The Fox News article does not explain how any of Biden's actions as president have impacted Chick-Fil-A's supply chain.
Chick-fil-A sauce shortage blamed on 'Joe Biden's America' https://t.co/vF0ixZjmwu— Fox News (@Fox News) 1620857349.0
As Fox soon discovered though, social media is a two-way street — and their article linking Biden to sauce shortages at a Christian fast food restaurant was met with widespread mockery.
@FoxNews This page is getting more pathetic by the day lmao. Imagine blaming a sauce shortage on Biden with a strai… https://t.co/DnZQYWwQZ5— hurb Dontana (@hurb Dontana) 1620869404.0
I will *always* take "Joe Biden's America" — where apparently a Chick-fil-A sauce shortage is considered a national… https://t.co/6aYamlRVfF— Dean Wallace 🗳🗽 (@Dean Wallace 🗳🗽) 1620875967.0
This is the dumbest headline ever. I literally cannot believe that this is not an Onion article. An editor approved… https://t.co/6DG2XiJInN— Breonna Taylor was murdered by Louisville Police (@Breonna Taylor was murdered by Louisville Police) 1620878057.0
@FoxNews If things are going so well that the worst thing we have to complain about is a sauce shortage then we’re doing great.— John (@John) 1620857440.0
This has to be parody, right? https://t.co/R8uQwAjtGG— justjess (@justjess) 1620877415.0
@FoxNews I would rather be blamed for a sauce shortage then the death of 600,000 Americans. But I guess to Fox News… https://t.co/Pccji4PfB2— Ray (@Ray) 1620861705.0
What even is news anymore https://t.co/62mjnC6sf6— Jackson Porter (@Jackson Porter) 1620861688.0
@FoxNews Someone hacked Fox’s Twitter account and is just randomly putting words together as news articles, aren’t they?— Guy_at_the_Bar (@Guy_at_the_Bar) 1620857477.0
They gonna blame the McDonald’s ice cream machine being broken on him too, just watch. https://t.co/icCtdWPZhV— Steph of House Moderna (@Steph of House Moderna) 1620859432.0
@FoxNews Fox with the scoop. I see a Pulitzer coming.— David Burnette (@David Burnette) 1620863795.0