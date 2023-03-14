'Pure torture': 4-month-old’s parents arrested in toddler’s horrific beating
The parents of a 4-month-old Sandusky, Ohio girl were arrested in connection with the horrific beating of the toddler authorities described as “pure torture,” WJW reports.

Devin Mims was charged with felonious assault and child endangerment and Sondra Vanwhy with child endangerment, the report said. Both were booked into Erie County Jail.

The toddler suffered four broken ribs, a broken arm, a broken leg and two brain bleeds, Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver told the television station, noting the girl is experiencing trouble with her vision and seizures.

“This is one of the worst cases of abuse I have ever seen,” Oliver said.

The girls’ injuries were reported Feb. 10, after her parents took her to the hospital.

The toddler is now in Erie County Children Services’ custody.

“The injuries to that child, it was pure torture for that little baby for months,” police detective Carissa Cruz told the television station.

