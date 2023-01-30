15-year-old boy played hide-and seek-in a shipping container — and got sent overseas
Boy looks through a gap in a wooden chair (Shutterstock)

A teenage boy in Bangladesh who was playing hide and seek in a shipping container turned up in another country six days later, reported Fox 13 Tampa Bay on Monday.

"The 15-year-old identified only by his first name, Fahim, was playing hide-and-seek with friends in the port city of Chittagong on Jan. 11 when he hid inside a shipping container and fell asleep," reported Landon Mion. "The container was then shipped to West Port, Malaysia, on a commercial ship. The boy was discovered on Jan. 17."

In a statement, Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said, "The boy was just believed to have entered the container, fell asleep, and found himself here. He was the only one found in the container. A police report was lodged and as he was having a fever."

A Reddit video showed Fahim being carried away on a stretcher after he had spent 6 days in the container with no food or water.

READ MORE: Trump says he's proud to have trusted Putin over 'slime' US intelligence agencies

According to the report, officials were initially fearful he was a victim of human trafficking.

Getting stuck inside a shipping container is highly dangerous, but surviving after being locked inside one is not unheard of. In 2012, a three-month-old kitten lost inside a shipping container in Shanghai survived the 6,500-mile trip to California.

SmartNews