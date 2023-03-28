10-year-old arrested and charged after accidentally shooting his brother

A 12-year-old boy in Philadelphia was shot by his 10-year-old brother in an incident that police say was accidental, ABC6 reported.

"A 12-year-old Black male was found suffering a gunshot wound to the chest and arm. He was transported to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition thankfully," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Police arrested the 10-year-old and charged him with possession of a gun, simple assault and aggravated assault.

Krasner said that police are looking for the parent who owned the gun.

"I would encourage parents not to get a gun because the truth is you're in about five times as much danger if you put a gun in your home as if you don't," said Krasner.