4 kids shot in Virginia shooting: report
Screengrab.

Police in Norfolk, Virginia announced on Friday that four juveniles were shot following an altercation.

"Police say the victims are a 6-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy," WAVY-TV reports. "One of the victims, a 6-year-old girl, was shot in the stomach and is in surgery – according to her uncle. She was originally reported to have life-threatening injuries, however, police say she is now stable."

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the jaw and his 14-year-old brother was reported shot in his hand.

"Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told 10 On Your Side's Jason Marks that none of the children have life-threatening injuries," the network reported. "Chief Boone said they believe they know who fired the shots and he hopes to have the person in custody soon."



Video SmartNews Guns