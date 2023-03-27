Children slain during Nashville mass shooting were all 9 years old: police
Police Tape (AFP)

The three children killed Monday in a shooting at a Nashville, Tennessee private were all nine years old, Nashville police said.

The shooting at The Covenant School on Monday left seven people dead including the shooter, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

The children were identified by police as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9.

The adult victims were identified as Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

The shooting suspect has been identified as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old Nashville woman, according to multiple reports.

The shooter was armed with two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol, The Associated Press reports.

Hale is believed to be a former student at The Covenant School, the report said.

“I was literally moved to tears to see this and the kids as they were being ushered out of the building,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake told reporters at a news conference, the Associated press reports.

