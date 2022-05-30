China threatens Israel over Jerusalem Post interview with Taiwan official: report
Chinese President Xi Jinping has been dogged by foreign media reports of great family wealth (AFP Photo/Mandel Ngan)

On Monday, the Jerusalem Post published an interview with the Taiwanese foreign minister, discussing the risk of a Chinese invasion and annexation of the island. Taiwan, originally the location of China's government-in-exile after the Communist Party seized the country, has always been considered part of China by the People's Republic.

China, however, was not happy with this coverage — and is reportedly now threatening its entire diplomatic relationship with Israel over the story.

According to Yaakov Katz, the author of the interview, the Chinese embassy contacted him, demanding the story be pulled, otherwise the Jerusalem Post and the entire state of Israel would be subject to retaliation. "Needless to say, story ain't going anywhere," he tweeted in response.

Fears of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan have grown in recent months, particularly in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden, for his part, has warned there could be military retaliation from the United States if China launches such an attack on a sovereign country.

Meanwhile, U.S. senators have defied threats from China not to visit to Taiwan, but they have done so anyway.

SmartNews