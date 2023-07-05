China adviser warns chipmaking export curbs are 'just a start', as Yellen visit looms

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's export controls on metals used in making semiconductors are "just a start", an influential trade policy adviser said on Wednesday, as it ramps up a tech fight with the U.S. days before U.S. treasury secretary Janet Yellen visits Beijing. Shares in some Chinese metals companies rallied for a second session, with investors betting that higher prices on gallium and germanium, which Beijing's export restrictions target, could boost revenues. Germanium is used in high-speed computer chips, plastics, and in military applications such as night-vision devices as we...