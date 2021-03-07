China at least 30 years away from becoming manufacturing 'great power': former minister

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is at least 30 years away from becoming a manufacturing nation of "great power", a former industry minister said on Sunday, despite boasting the world's most complete industrial supply chains. In recent years, China has become the world's top manufacturing nation, accounting for over a third of global output, driven by domestic demand to produce everything from motor vehicles to industrial machinery. But its industries' heavy dependence on U.S. high-tech products such as semiconductors constituted a strategic weakness. "Basic capabilities are still weak, core technolo...