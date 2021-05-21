New lawsuit: Trump sued by Chinese American civil rights group
President Donald J. Trump displays the Abbott Laboratories 15-minute COVID-19 testing device during a coronavirus (COVID-19) update briefing Monday, March 30, 2020, in the Rose Garden at the White House. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)

After spreading racist slurs like "Chinese Virus," "Kung flu" and "Wuhan virus," the Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition has launched a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.

TMZ reported the lawsuit citing court documents that point to Trump's use of the slurs as defamation and infliction of emotional distress. They are seeking $1 for every Asian American and Pacific Islander living in the United States. While it might seem ceremonial, a settlement would total $22.9 million.

It began in March 2020 in a speech where Trump was seen to have crossed out "corona virus" and replaced it with "Chinese virus" written over it. It's for that reason that the CACRC is nailing the racism on Trump. They called it a dog whistle to his supporters which ultimately led to a dramatic increase in violent attacks on Asian Americans.

According to an analysis released by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism hate targeted against Asian Americans increased nearly 150 percent with violence increasing by 7 percent in 16 American cities.

Read the full report at TMZ