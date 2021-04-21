‘Scumbag’: Right-wing radio host faces furious backlash after sharing racist image in response to Chauvin verdict

Right-wing Nebraska talk radio host Chris Baker. (YouTube)
On Wednesday, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported that Chris Baker, a right-wing talk radio host for KFAB in Nebraska, posted a racist image in response to the murder and manslaughter conviction of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd.
"The tweet was posted within about an hour of the Derek Chauvin verdict and was headlined: Guilty!" reported Nancy Gaardner. "Beneath the headline was a GIF (file image) of four dancing older Black native men in loincloths, with body paint and possibly spears." According to the article, KFAB's parent company iHeartMedia is investigating to incident.
Commenters on social media exploded with outrage, many of them calling for Baker to lose his job.
Hi Chris Baker - Deleting the tweet and closing your account won't make this disappear. Good luck with damage contr… https://t.co/Ipb4Vhw5ZI— bob clendenin 🇺🇸 (@bob clendenin 🇺🇸)1618976683.0
@SenMcCollister @CBakerShow @kfabnews This is an easy decision to make, @kfabnews. Immediate dismissal without severance or notice.— HIGH AS TOM KITE (@HIGH AS TOM KITE)1619009666.0
@CBakerShow You know what is funny? You being unemployed.— anton-lavash (@anton-lavash)1619008397.0
@CBakerShow No, it's not funny. And you're a racist. I don't know how the good people of Nebrasla elected a m… https://t.co/tLfE4gLB1m— whitenoise 🇺🇸🌊 (@whitenoise 🇺🇸🌊)1619008049.0
@CBakerShow When you prematurely go bald, so you decide you might as well be a Skinhead... 👍 https://t.co/uSNrSRaNQ4— Gregory Pecker 👍 (@Gregory Pecker 👍)1619005979.0
@CBakerShow Thanks for letting the world know you're a disgusting racist Chris. Let's hope @iHeartRadio decides th… https://t.co/NBcsrOYdEe— Paul Fuji (@Paul Fuji)1619005412.0
@CBakerShow Dear @kfabnews do you real want racist scumbags working for you? A horrific racist tweet as the rest of… https://t.co/2dlqK7Uq7X— A Common Good For All (@A Common Good For All)1619000194.0