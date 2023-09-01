Ex-Chris Christie aide arrested on suspicion of sex crimes: report

A former Chris Christie aide has been charged in connection with a child sex investigation, New Jersey Globe reports.
Kevin Tomafsky, 41, was arrested Aug. 15 after a grand jury indicted him in July, the report said. He was charged with engaging in sexual conduct with a child, conspiracy to endanger the welfare of a child, permitting a child to engage in pornography, and the procession of child pornography, the report said.
Tomafsky’s arrest culminated a probe that began in October 2022 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s office it received a report from Snapchat of an alleged incident depicting child sex was uploaded to the platform.
Tomafsky worked for Christie when he was New Jersey’s governor from 2010 to 2012. The veteran GOP campaign staffer also served as a field director for Republican legislative candidates in the 1st district in 2013 and as Assemblyman Sam Fiocchi’s (R-Vineland) legislative director for from 2014 to 2016.