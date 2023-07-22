'Con artist' Trump is bilking supporters for a 'free ride' on legal expenses: Chris Christie

Former President Donald Trump is suckering his supporters into donating money to his political cause that will actually just be used to bail him out of legal fees amid the mounting criminal investigations and indictments against him.

At least, that's the view of Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor and federal prosecutor now running for the Republican nomination against Trump for 2024.

"Do you believe that Trump supporters would not give money to his campaign if they knew he was using it for his legal fees?" asked anchor Erin Burnett. "Or do you think maybe they're well aware and they're happy with, they want him to use his money to fight his legal battles?"

"Well, I don't think they're well aware, Erin, because he's lied to them, as typical for Donald Trump," said Christie. "First, he said 1 percent of the money they gave would go towards his legal fees. I think most people would say, okay, that's fine. Then he said 10 percent of the money is going towards his legal fees. Well, here's my problem, when it gets to 50 percent of the money. You really need this billionaire, a guy who says, according to a recent New York Times story, that he's made a billion dollars since he left the White House — I don't know if that's true or not, but that's what he says — you really need to have people who are donating $10, $20, $50 to your campaign, pay for your high-priced lawyers for indictments that you all brought on yourself by paying off a porn star, by holding back classified documents despite the fact that it'd been asked for voluntarily for 18 months?"

For Trump to demand that of his supporters, Christie continued, "is ridiculous. He is using these people in a way that I don't think that they completely know about."

"Set up a legal defense fund, Donald," he added. "If people want to give to that, they will. But people are giving to him because they think it's going to help him get re-elected president when all he's doing is grifting off these people. He is a con artist who is conning them out of their money, pretending he wants to be their president, when what he wants is a free ride for the legal defense he's getting for the criminal charges he personally faces."

Watch below or click the link.