Chris Christie trashes DeSantis on slavery: 'I didn't do it' are 'not the words of leadership'

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie blasted fellow Republican candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (FL) after he defended school lessons that claim enslaved people enjoyed some "personal benefit" from their labor.

"I didn't do it, and I wasn't involved in it," DeSantis said of slavery at a recent event.

Christie reacted to the remarks during a Sunday interview on CBS.

"First of all, I didn't do it, and I'm not involved in it are not the words of leadership," Christie told host Margaret Brennan. "You know, look, Gov. DeSantis started this fire with the bill that he signed, and now he doesn't want to take responsibility for whatever is done in the aftermath of it."

"You know, the fact is that Gov. DeSantis starts these things for political advantage," he added. "He tries to take political advantage of them. And then he says, I don't know, I didn't do it. I wasn't involved. I mean, that's not leadership, Margaret."

