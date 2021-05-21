‘It was a mistake’: CNN’s Chris Cuomo apologizes for advising his governor brother

On Thursday evening, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo opened his show by addressing the new report that he helped advise his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, about how to handle his sexual misconduct allegations.

"Today, there are stories out there about me offering my brother advice," said Cuomo. "Of course I do. This is no revelation. I have said it publicly and I certainly have never hidden it. I can be objective about just about any topic. But not about my family. Those of you who watch this show get it. Like you, I bet, my family means everything to me. And I am fiercely loyal to them. I am family first, job second. But being a journalist and a brother to a politician is unique and a unique challenge, and I have a unique responsibility to balance those roles. It's not always easy. People can say and write what they want, but I want you to know the truth."

"How I helped my brother also matters," continued Cuomo. "When my brother's situation became turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his and advisers, that did include some of his staff, I understand why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again. It was a mistake, because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that. I would never intend for that and I am sorry for that. It's also important for you to understand not only do I not cover this here, I've never tried to influence this network's coverage of my brother. In fact, I've been walled off from it."

"This is a unique and difficult situation, and that's okay," said Cuomo. "I know where the line is. I can respect it and still be there for my family, which I must. I have to do that. I love my brother, I love my family, I love my job. And I love and respect my colleagues here at CNN. And again, to them I am truly sorry. You know who I am. You know what I'm about, and I want this to be said in public to you who give me the opportunity and to my colleagues who make me better at what I do."

Groups like UltraViolet have called on CNN to suspend "Cuomo Prime Time," saying , "This wasn't just a brother talking to his brother about their lives, or even about politics. This was a major network news anchor advising the Governor of New York to actively push back against sexual harassment allegations and denegrate [sic] survivors of abuse by defining their calls for accountability as 'cancel culture.'"

Watch below: