GOP governor slams Mike Lindell's 'crap' pillows: 'You only find that kind of stuff in the Trump Hotel'

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) offered scathing criticism of former President Donald Trump and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over the weekend.

While speaking at the annual Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday, Sununu didn't hold back his feelings about Trump.

“You know, he’s probably going to be the next president," Sununu said, according to Politico. “Nah, I’m just kidding! He’s f--king crazy!”

“The press often will ask me if I think Donald Trump is crazy," he added. "And I’ll say it this way: I don't think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out!”

Sununu also took a shot at Lindell, who has been on a crusade to prove that Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

“This guy’s head is stuffed with more crap than his pillows," he joked. "And by the way, I was told not to say this, but I will: His stuff is crap. I mean, it’s absolute crap. You only find that kind of stuff in the Trump Hotel.”

Before ending his remarks, Sununu unloaded on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

"What is with Ted? You see that beard?" the governor asked. "He looks like Mel Gibson after a DUI or something.”