Chris Wallace lays waste to lying GOPer: 'It's you and the Republicans who are defunding the police'

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday called out Republicans for being guilty of voting to defund the police.

The confrontation came during an interview with Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) on Fox News Sunday.

"In the program that he announced this week, the president said that the central part of his anti-crime package is the $350 billion in the American Rescue Plan -- the COVID relief plan," Wallace explained. "Congressman Banks, you voted against that package, against that $350 billion just like every other Republican in the House and Senate."

"Can't you make the argument that it's you and the Republicans who are defunding the police?" the Fox News host asked.

"Not at all," Banks insisted before pointing to "comments" made by Democratic lawmakers.

Wallace interrupted: "Respectfully, sir, respectfully, I heard you make that point but I'm asking you -- there's $350 billion in this package the president says can be used for policing."

The Fox News host pointed to provisions of the law that will allow more police officers to be hired.

"Respectfully, I've heard your point about the last year, but you and every other Republican voted against this $350 billion," Wallace pressed.

Banks, however, returned to his talking points.

"When Rep. Omar says that policing is evil and Nancy Pelosi compares police officers to Nazi stormtroopers, it makes it very difficult for police departments around the country to recruit people to become police officers," Banks said. "And that's the crisis that we find in police departments all over America. You can give them more funding and that's good but if they can't recruit people to become a police officer because we've stigmatized one of the most honorable professions in America then we're at a dangerous point."

