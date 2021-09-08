Christian man confronts women wearing bikinis at a lake: 'One day you'll have to face God'

Two videos posted to TikTok have gone viral in recent days, showing a man confronting and lecturing a group of women at the beach for wearing clothing that he deemed to be immodest while they were sunbathing at a Colorado lake.

In the video, the man chastises the women, asking them, "Why do you dress this way?" The man also accused them of promoting "pornography" by "flaunting your stuff."



"There's gonna come a day where you're gonna come face-to-face with God," the man tells the women.

"Don't you know that God says do not judge?" one of the women fires back at the man.

The man, later identified by the internet as Logan Dorn, posted his own video explaining his side of the story, saying that while visiting the lake, one of his family members complained about a group of "college-aged women who were showing too much" and that he didn't want his children to "see these things." He also said that he felt a wave of "righteous anger" come over him, which prompted him to confront the women.













According to the Friendly Atheist's Hemant Mehta, the man's rant is an example of a "Purity Culture mindset run amok." Mehta also pointed out that the man was wearing tattoos -- which the Bible has a thing or two to say about as well.

"Do not cut your bodies for the dead or put tattoo marks on yourselves. I am the Lord," states Leviticus 19:28.