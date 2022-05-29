Pastors are concerned about the rise of Christian nationalism in the Republican Party

Earlier this week, witch-hunting pastor, Greg Locke, revealed that he would relinquish his non-profit tax status because he wanted to be able to promote and trash the politicians he wants. Pastor Jack Hibbs, in California, is facing off against the rise in Christian nationalism.
ABC News reported the story of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in Chino Hills, California, where the pastor appears to be influencing his town's elections, but when it comes to promoting Christian nationalism, it's going too far.
While he does not let candidates campaign at the church, he frequently offers endorsements as a way of signaling to his flock those who are 'pro-family, pro-life and pro-freedom,'" the report said.
Then he made comments about those supporting "Christian nationalism," saying it makes the hairs stand up on the back of his neck. Witnessing people carrying a cross and other Christian imagery during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was embarrassing for him.
"That was a sad day, to see those sacred symbols and words pimped like that," the pastor said.
Beginning in 2015, the tech company Moonshop recorded an increase in Christian nationalism along with an increasing rise of people saying that Christians are being persecuted in the United States.
Elizabeth Neumann, the chief strategy officer for Moonshot, previously served under George W. Bush's administration and for former President Donald Trump. She grew up in an evangelical Christian home but attacked those promoting Christian nationalism of "heretical and idolatry."
Neumann went on to call it an “apocalyptic vision (that) very often leads to violence.” She said that there are many pastors willing to push back against it. Yet, the rise is still happening.
“I see Christian nationalism as the gasping, dying breath of the older generation in America that is afraid that Christians are going to be replaced,” she told ABC.