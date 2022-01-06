The Capitol riot wouldn't have happened without the influence of the Christian nationalist movement: op-ed
Writing for The New York Times on the anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Katherine Stewart contends that the violence wouldn't have been possible without the influence of America’s Christian nationalist movement, and she's warning that next time "it may well succeed in making the promise of American democracy a relic of the past."

"Pastors, congregations and the religious media are among the most trusted sources of information for many voters," Stewart writes, adding that the repeated message that they sought to deliver through social media "is that outside sources of information are simply not credible. The creation of an information bubble, impervious to correction, was the first prerequisite of Mr. Trump’s claim."

"Movement leaders now appear to be working to prime the base for the next attempt to subvert the electoral process. At dozens of conservative churches in swing states this past year, groups of pastors were treated to presentations by an initiative called Faith Wins," she continues. "Featuring speakers like David Barton, a key figure in the fabrication of Christian nationalist myths about history, and led by Chad Connelly, a Republican political veteran, Faith Wins serves up elections skepticism while demanding that pastors mobilize their flocks to vote 'biblical' values.

The persecution complex shared by some Christian leaders also contributed to Jan. 6, writes Stewart, pointing out that Christian nationalism plays off the belief that conservative Christians are the most oppressed group in American society.

