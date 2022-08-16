There's a run on rosaries after a piece in The Atlantic linked them to Christian Nationalists: report

The Catholic News Agency reported that rosary sales are up after The Atlantic posted a piece saying that Christian nationalists and gun extremists are adopting the practice of praying the rosary. Many Catholics already have a rosary, but obviously buy new ones whenever they see fit.

“The rosary has acquired a militaristic meaning for radical-traditional (or “rad trad”) Catholics," wrote Daniel Panneton for The Atlantic. “Militia culture, a fetishism of Western civilization, and masculinist anxieties have become mainstays of the far right in the U.S.—and rad-trad Catholics have now taken up residence in this company."

The report led to a number of comments raging that there was nothing extremist or nationalist about the rosary itself or saying the prayers. But sites like Deus Vult (“God wills it”) post memes that encourage people to rise up in arms and become soldiers in a kind of holy war.

One company posted on Twitter that she was hopeful when she sends out large orders that the people getting them would actually pray the Rosary.

The CNA noted that Shannon Doty, of Rugged Rosaries, sells double rosaries that are inspired by those used by the military during World War I. After making some for a friend's son in the Army, she began selling the "Soldier's Combat Rosary." She's certainly seen an increase in sales, she explained, since the Atlantic story. And hers isn't the only one.

Pierce Toomey, who manufactures rosaries, built his company because the rosary wasn't masculine enough for some users. His site has also seen a slight increase in sales since the article was published.

So, he's sought "To put the rosary back into the hands of young men it needs to appeal to them aesthetically and that won’t happen if the only rosary you can find is rainbow colored or an antique,” he said.

He promoted the story on Instagram giving a 20 percent off deal for anyone seeking a "masculine rosary."

"David Carollo, executive director of the apostolate told CNA Tuesday that there was a sure boost in sales of the rosary and other religious items," said the report. He called the article "insulting" and plans to write his own response.

None of the shops gave data on whether those purchasing the rosaries are Catholic or simply members of an extremist crusade.

