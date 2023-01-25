Trump attorney: Republican 'party of cowards' appoints judges who 'are also cowards'
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Trump 2024 campaign attorney Christina Bobb blasted Republicans as "cowards" for appointing judges who rejected election challenges — even though some of them were appointed by former President Donald Trump.

During an interview with right-wing podcast host Steve Bannon on Wednesday, Bobb expressed frustration that several judges had declined to hear evidence on ballot signature verification in Arizona and other states for the 2020 and the 2022 elections.

Bobb said that the judges were refusing to hear the evidence "because it's a legitimate issue and we have a chronically impotent judicial system."

"I mean, Republican judges — not just Republican judges — the Republican Party of the last 40 years has become the party of cowards. And the judges that cowards appoint are also cowards and don't want to take up real issues that crazy leftists don't like," she opined. "And the signature verification issue is a very real problem that they don't want to have to deal with."

At least two of the judges who rejected 2020 election challenges were appointed by Trump.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

