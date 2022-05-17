Trump attorney caught off-guard after Dr. Oz won't call election stolen: 'He was honest about it'

Christina Bobb, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, struggled to explain this week why her boss would endorse Mehmet Oz for Senate if the candidate would not falsely say the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

In an interview with Bobb, Real America's Voice host Ed Henry explained that host David Brody had asked Oz why he had refused to call the election "rigged" or "stolen."

"I want to be careful," Oz replied.

Henry seemed shocked by the answer.

"As you know, Oz was a very controversial endorsement by your boss, Donald Trump," the anchor told Bobb. "And now you add to it, when asked by David Brody -- again, not in a gotcha way -- do you think the last election was stolen? He basically wouldn't answer."

Henry also noted that Oz had admitted that he has not seen an election conspiracy theory movie titled 2000 Mules.

"That's a tough response," Bobb replied. "I mean, he put it out there. He was honest about it. I'll give him that. He was honest. So, it's going to be up to the voters what they want to do. Interesting for Oz. He's in a tough spot on that because his closest challenger, Kathy Barnette, is very, very MAGA. She's been very outspoken on this issue."

"So, ah, President Trump has endorsed Oz. He believes that he is the most likely to win," she continued. "But I do think this is a situation where President Trump can't really lose because Dr. Oz is his chosen candidate, which I support the president on that. But if Kathy Barnette ends up taking it, in a way, it's only more MAGA."

She added: "Basically the people of Pennsylvania saying, 'We hear what the president is doing, we support the America first agenda. In fact, we support it so much that we have more faith in that agenda than the president's candidate.'"

Henry wondered why Trump didn't endorse Barnette "if she's more MAGA."

"Well, that I don't know," Bobb admitted. "Oz has good things. Obviously, the election issue is concerning for people that really care about election integrity."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.