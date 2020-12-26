One Boston resident made it clear he was finished with Christmas by trashing his tree early

One South Boston resident decided that Christmas was over halfway through the day Friday with a creative way to dispose of the tree.

Chris Grenham posted the footage appearing to observe the scene from across the street as a neighbor on the third floor shoved a large tree through a narrow window. It took several shoves to squeeze the foliage through the window, as the gold star atop it dangled.

The man finally made it to the bottom of the tree, dangling it above the sidewalk, and pausing, presumably to ensure there was no one walking by. Finally, he let it crash below.

Watch the hilarity below:



