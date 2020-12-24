Virus dampens holidays worldwide as vaccinations gather speed
The coronavirus pandemic has dampened holidays for people around the world

London (AFP) - Thousands of truckers endured Christmas Eve stranded near a major British port, ensnared in the chaos unleashed by a new coronavirus strain, as Western nations accelerated vaccination programmes. European nations on Wednesday had started easing travel bans on Britain to contain a new coronavirus strain that UK officials believe spreads faster, with thousands of lorry drivers stranded in Britain. But some truckers feared there was little chance of making it across the Channel in time for the holidays, which have been marred around the world because of the pandemic. "Home for Chri...