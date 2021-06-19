Chuck Grassley should retire after 4 decades in the Senate: Iowa voters

The new "gold standard" poll of Iowa voters suggests it is time for Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, to retire.

"Fewer than a third of Iowa's likely voters say they would vote to reelect Republican Chuck Grassley if the U.S. Senate elections were held today, a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows. Grassley has not yet said whether he will seek an eighth term in 2022. If he does, political analysts expect his near-universal name recognition and deep ties to the state would still make him the early favorite to win. But the new Iowa Poll appears to show an underlying feeling among Republicans and Democrats alike that he's served long enough," the Des Moines Register reports. "Nearly two-thirds of likely voters, or 64%, say they think it's time for someone new to hold Grassley's seat. Twenty-seven percent say they would reelect Grassley."

Grassley was first elected to the U.S. Senate in the 1980 election, as Ronald Reagan carried the state by 12% points.

Pollster J. Ann Selzer offered her analysis of the poll, which her firm conducted.

"Chuck Grassley has had a long and mostly good run, but most Iowa voters appear ready to move on, and his ratings reflect waning interest," Selzer explained.

"Well, it appears he is now vincible," she said. "Given that we're talking about Chuck Grassley and the ratings he used to garner, that is a 'wow.'"