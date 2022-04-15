GOP fails to keep Democrat Abby Finkenauer from challenging Chuck Grassley for US Senate: report
Abby Finkenauer for Senate on Facebook.

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday ruled that former Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA) qualified to run for U.S. Senate in Iowa.

The court overruled a district court decision that would have kept Finkenauer off the ballot.

"The ruling ends a tense week for Finkenauer, a former U.S. representative who is vying for the Democratic nomination to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley," the Des Moines Register reported. "A pair of Republicans brought the challenge against Finkenauer: Kim Schmett, a former chair of the Polk County Republicans, and Leanne Pellett, co-chair of the Cass County Republicans."

Grassley has served in public office since winning his campaign for the legislature in 1958 and has served in the Senate since 1981.

"Finkenauer is seen as the front-runner in the three-candidate Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate race. She is competing against Mike Franken, a retired Navy admiral, and Glenn Hurst, a doctor and Minden city council member. Finkenauer has led in fundraising and secured a range of endorsements," the newspaper reported. "Still, if she prevails in the primary, she’ll face steep odds against Grassley, who is seen as likely to win an eighth term in office. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll in September found Grassley led Finkenauer 55% to 37% among likely voters in a hypothetical matchup."

Finkenauer celebrated the court ruling on social media:

