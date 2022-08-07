Chuck Grassley says he voted for insulin reduction — but videos show him voting 'no'

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley (IA) tweeted on Sunday during the debate over a component in the Inflation Reduction Act that would put a cap on the cost of insulin to $35.
In the United States, insulin costs over $98 per unit, whereas the rest of the world it costs less than $10. The medication keeps many people alive.
But when Grassley took to Twitter he said that he voted to support insulin and that it was Democrats who eliminated it from the bill.
\u201c2day Sen Wyden & I released Finance Cmte report on INSULIN costs Prices hv gone THRU THE ROOF for patients/taxpayers bc of manufacturer, health plan & PBM biz practices They make $ as % of ballooning list price so no incentive to lower price on 100 yr old drug\u201d— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) 1610644925
A video of the vote on C-SPAN, shows that Grassley voted no.
In 2019, Grassley penned a Washington Times editorial with Sen. Mike Braun (R-IA) that complained about the high cost of insulin.
"Why are prices so high? There are a lot of factors, but it boils down to the fact that the process of getting a drug from its manufacturer to the patient is too complex, opaque and expensive. The pharmaceutical supply chain is wrought with special interests that too often prioritize profits over patients," the senators wrote.
"This should never be the case," they say.
See comments about Grassley's tweet below:
\u201cSoon after his GOP blocked the insulin cap in the Dems' Inflation Reduction bill, centenarian Chuck Grassley tweeted that HE voted to make insulin available for pennies on the dollar, but DEMS blocked it. Somebody should wave their hand in front of his face, see if he flinches.\u201d— Duty To Warn \ud83d\udd09 (@Duty To Warn \ud83d\udd09) 1659899448
\u201cIowans....Take note.\nChuck Grassley and Joni Ernst voted against capping insulin at $35.00. \nWho do they represent...???\n\n#Iowa #Iowans\u201d— DavidGilmoursBestFriend (@DavidGilmoursBestFriend) 1659890647
\u201cLast year Senator Grassley used ALL CAPS to stress about the ballooning cost of insulin. Today, the 88 year old Senator from Iowa joined the majority of republicans in blocking a proposed insulin co pay cap.\u201d— David Begnaud (@David Begnaud) 1659888137