'Shame on the Republican Party': Chuck Schumer unloads on GOP after it blocks Capitol riot commission

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) delivered a scathing denunciation of Senate Republicans who voted against even opening up a debate on forming an independent commission to investigate the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

Schumer suggested on the Senate floor that he was disgusted by all the excuses Republicans have trotted out to oppose founding the commission.

"'It's too early,' 'goes on too long,' 'it's not needed,'" he said, rehashing things he's heard from his GOP colleagues. "Almost all these excuses are meritless and were invented in the past two weeks."

Schumer then accused the party of blocking the commission because they were afraid former President Donald Trump, who got impeached for his role in inciting the riot, would turn on them.

"Do my GOP colleagues remember that day?" he asked incredulously. "Do my GOP colleagues remember the savage mob calling for the execution of Mike Pence? The makeshift gallows outside the Capitol?... Shame on the Republican Party for trying to sweep the horrors of that day under the rug because they're afraid of Donald Trump."



