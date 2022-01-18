Chuck Todd gets excited about GOP 'shellacking' Dems in the midterms: 'It's going to be a lot of fun'

"In response, some members and investigators on the select committee have quietly raised the possibility that if the panel declines to subpoena Republicans now, then a Republican majority might not subpoena Democrats in the future," the report continued, citing sources.

It isn't the first time that Republicans have promised Democrats something only to play the Lucy to Dems' Charlie Brown and pull the football out at the last moment. They've promised balanced budgets, they've promised to end deficit spending, Republicans have even promised to repeal and replace Obamacare, only to the promises to be broken. Long after "read my lips, no new taxes," former President Donald Trump was the king of broken promises.

But this threat from the GOP isn't a new one, nor is it a legitimate threat as Republicans have been promising to investigate Democrats since President Joe Biden was elected. On his first day in office, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said she'd file articles of impeachment.

When Democrats called Steve Bannon and he refused to appear, trying to claim executive privilege despite not working in the White House at the time of the documents in question, Republicans issued threats.

"Now that Democrats have started these politically-motivated indictments for Contempt of Congress, I look forward to seeing their reactions when we keep that same energy as we take back the House next year!" Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) tweeted.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) even went so far as to claim that the Biden administration has "weaponized the DOJ," specifically citing the "Russia Hoax," which was a probe under the Trump administration. In fact, the investigation was done by a Republican, appointed by a Republican attorney general, who was appointed by Donald Trump.

At the same time, the implication that Republicans didn't do their own politically motivated attacks ignores Trump trying to get the Justice Department to prosecute Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. Republicans in Congress even went so far as to hold 10 investigations on Clinton and Benghazi. They held 33 hearings, including one in which Clinton answered questions for 11 hours straight.

Now-Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confessed that the non-stop attack on Clinton was just about their efforts to bring down Clinton.



"What you’re going to see is a conservative speaker, that takes a conservative Congress, that puts a strategy to fight and win," he said in an interview with Fox host Sean Hannity. And let me give you one example. Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right? But we put together a Benghazi special committee. A select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping."

Just before Thanksgiving last year, McCarthy promised that their single biggest priority will be retaliation against Democrats because they complained about the assassination video that Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) posted to Twitter.

Rep. Jim Joran (R-OH) made his own threat to subpoena top Biden officials because the Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed Bannon. The grand jury in the case agreed that Bannon should be indicted for contempt of Congress.

Democrats have fought turning the filibuster into a talking filibuster or deploying the so-called nuclear option and eliminating it entirely. However, Mitch McConnell made it clear he's interested in it, already killing the filibuster for judges. He has also eagerly threatened a “scorched-earth” approach whenever he wants.

“Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin—can even begin to imagine—what a completely scorched earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said in a Senate speech.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) similarly threatened Democrats, saying, "When we win back the majority next year, we have a duty as Republicans to hold every member of this committee accountable for this abuse of power, for stepping over the line, by preventing them from being in positions of authority." He explained he meant it would be to "take them off any committee, get them as far away from positions of power as you can because they’ve shown us that by threatening to do this that they abuse their power, wherever they are."

Still, according to The Guardian, some Democrats are genuflecting instead of standing strong and unified against corruption.

