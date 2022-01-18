Chuck Todd gets excited about GOP 'shellacking' Dems in the midterms: 'It's going to be a lot of fun'
MSNBC/screen grab

MSNBC host Chuck Todd on Tuesday predicted that Democrats could get a "shellacking" from Republicans in the midterms and predicted that the battle will be "a lot of fun to watch."

At the opening of his Meet the Press Daily program, Todd reviewed metrics that do not bode well for Democrats who want to keep control of Congress.

Todd made the remarks as he stood in front of a meter that gauged the chances of a Democratically-control congress. Demarkations on the meter spanned from "shellacking" to "exceptional."

"Those are the three numbers and right now, two of the three that we track are sitting there in shellacking territory," Todd said.

He added: "So it will be a lot of fun as we track throughout the year."

