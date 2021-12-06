WATCH: 'Triggered' white man has a furious meltdown after seeing a Black Lives Matter sign

A video uploaded to TikTok that shows a white man having a meltdown at a bar in Chula Vista, California is going viral.

According to the TikTok user who uploaded the video last Friday, the man became upset after spotting a Black Lives Matter sign. "White supremacist gets trigger [sic] by BLM sign at Brew Bar," she captioned the video.

"F*ck your racist bullsh*t," the man angrily yells in the video. "I'm white! I’m f*cking white! Kill me! Kill me! I’m white!”

Another man off camera repeatedly tells him to “get out.”

“Kick me out,” the white man defiantly replies.

“Yeah, dude, you’re in my space right now,” the man fires back, later adding, “you’re making an a** of yourself.”

As the white man leaves the premises, he slams the bar door.

Chula Vista police told Newsweek on Monday that the white man was later arrested for vandalism for damaging the door.

