Church lets Allen West use pulpit to announce gubernatorial race with a campaign video

Far-right activist Allen West moved from Florida to Texas after he lost his Congressional seat, where he took over the Republican Party. But on Sunday, from the pulpit of the Sojourn Church in Carrollton, Texas, West was welcomed to announce his campaign for governor with an extensive speech and campaign video.
"Join us in this fight," said West, inviting the congregation to work to elect him.
The video that West ran for the church to watch is now prominently displayed on his campaign website, sporting the disclaimer "Advertising paid for by the Allen West campaign."
While churches can bring elected officials into the pulpit to talk about their faith or even issues facing their office, the IRS doesn't typically allow campaign announcements from a church, much less campaign videos.
West will run against President Donald Trump-endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott, who is suffering from low polling while the state's power continues to falter after a serious winter storm and now in an extreme summer.
See the video of West at the church below:
West announcement video www.youtube.com