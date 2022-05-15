police outside of Geneva Presbyterian Church.
Photo: Twitter user @Terible1biker57

A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting at a chuch in Laguna Woods, California which is south of Los Angeles in Orange County. Orange County reporter at KCal9 said that his sources are telling him that one person is dead and four are injured.

NBC Los Angeles police said that they were responding to the 24000 block of El Toro Road. In that area but in photos and videos of the police and fire department were centered around Geneva Presbyterian Church.

A video showing the side of the church at the intersection of C. Sonora and El Toro Road revealed that a medivac helicopter was landing on the street nearby.

The police also reported that the gun suspected to have been used has been recovered from the scene.

The story is continue to develop....

