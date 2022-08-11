Armed man showed up at Cincinnati FBI office and started making threats: police
Man carries AR-15. Image via Shutterstock.

An unidentified man on Thursday made threats while at an FBI office building in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Local news station WLWT reports that police say that the man made threats at the FBI office and then promptly drove away, which led to Ohio State Patrol pursuing him.

According to the FBI's Cincinnati office, the suspect showed up at approximately 9 a.m. and "attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at FBI Cincinnati."

The pursuit of the man has led to the shut down of I-71 and State Route 73 in both directions, WLWT reports.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency also announced a lockdown within a one-mile radius of the area.

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich reports that police are now in a standoff with the suspect and that "multiple shots" have been fired.

Developing...

