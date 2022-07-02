How Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony was a 'swift kick in the rear end' to Pat Cipollone
On Friday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," commentator and "Deadline: White House" anchor Nicolle Wallace laid out a clear loser of the testimony of Cassie Hutchinson to the House Select Committee for January 6: former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.

This comes after Hutchinson testified that Cipollone raised fears of legal liability for the Trump team over the former president's desire to join the attackers at the Capitol complex trying to terrorize members of Congress counting the electoral votes, saying, "We’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen."

"I understand that you might have a who lost the week," said anchor Joy Reid. "You are a game-changer. So, you might be a who won the week game-changer to. Who was your who lost the week?"

"I think the entire testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson was a swift kick in the rear end from Liz Cheney's sensible flats to Pat Cipollone," said Wallace. "And I think his efforts to stay Trumpy will fail miserably."

Cheney has called on Cipollone to testify before the committee, to speak to his own comments fearing criminal charges.

Hutchinson made several other claims in her bombshell testimony to the committee, including that former President Donald Trump knew — and didn't care — that his supporters who stormed the Capitol were armed, and that he physically attacked a Secret Service agent who wouldn't take him to the Capitol to join the rioters.

