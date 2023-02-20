‘Civil war’ trends after Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets asks for national ‘divorce’

Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/TNS
The Twitter hashtag “Civil War” was trending on Monday as people reacted to a tweet from Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. In the tweet posted to her personal page, Greene took President’s Day to call for a “national divorce” amongst red and blue states, citing irreconcilable differences. “We need a national divorce,” she wrote. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”...