Trump thought Ginni Thomas was ‘a wacko’ — but humored her as he wanted her husband to retire: report

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was the focus of an exposé by Jane Mayer in The New Yorker titled, "Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?"

"The claim that the Justices’ opinions are politically neutral is becoming increasingly hard to accept, especially from Thomas, whose wife, Virginia (Ginni) Thomas, is a vocal right-wing activist. She has declared that America is in existential danger because of the “deep state” and the “fascist left,” which includes “transsexual fascists.” Thomas, a lawyer who runs a small political-lobbying firm, Liberty Consulting, has become a prominent member of various hard-line groups," Mayer reported. "Ginni Thomas has held so many leadership or advisory positions at conservative pressure groups that it’s hard to keep track of them. And many, if not all, of these groups have been involved in cases that have come before her husband."

Mayer noted the role of Center for Security Policy founder Frank Gaffney, who is described as a "notorious Islamophobe" by the Southern Poverty Law Center.



"Leaked documents show that Gaffney was a colleague of Ginni Thomas’s at Groundswell as far back as 2013. Gaffney was a proponent of Trump’s reactionary immigration policies, including, most vociferously, of the Administration’s Muslim travel ban. As these restrictions were hit by lawsuits, Gaffney’s nonprofit, the Center for Security Policy, signed the first of two big contracts with Liberty Consulting. According to documents that Gaffney’s group filed with the I.R.S., in 2017 and 2018 it paid Ginni Thomas a total of more than two hundred thousand dollars," Mayer reported.

Thomas awarded Gaffney one of her "Impact Awards."

The Trump administration finally agreed to have Ginni Thomas bring Gaffney to the White House.

"The White House meeting was held in the Roosevelt Room, and by all accounts it was uncomfortable. Thomas opened by saying that she didn’t trust everyone in the room, then pressed Trump to purge his Administration of disloyal members of the 'deep state,' handing him an enemies list that she and Groundswell had compiled," Mayer reported. "One participant told me he’d heard that Trump had wanted to humor Ginni Thomas because he was hoping to talk her husband into retiring, thus opening up another Court seat. Trump, given his manifold legal problems, also saw Justice Thomas as a potentially important ally—and genuinely liked him. But the participant told me that the President considered Ginni Thomas 'a wacko,' adding, 'She never would have been there if not for Clarence. She had access because her last name was Thomas'"

