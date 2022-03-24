Former Ted Cruz staffer highlights Clarence Thomas' suspicious actions around his wife's texts
Clarence Thomas (Saul Loeb:AFP)

On Thursday, following the bombshell report that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection has obtained private communications between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and far-right activist Ginni Thomas, former Ted Cruz staffer Amanda Carpenter said that Thomas' wife, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has some explaining to do about his recent decisions.

In particular, Carpenter noted, Thomas needs to clarify why he was the only member of the Supreme Court to vote against dismissing former President Donald Trump's challenge to the National Archives turning over these communications to Congress in the first place — which raises the possibility that his ruling was at least in part to shield his wife from investigation.


