'Recusal isn't enough': Watergate prosecutor calls on John Roberts to rein in Clarence Thomas

On MSNBC Thursday, former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks tore into Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas over his wife's coordination with the plotters of the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The whole affair, she argued, merits the chief justice stepping in.

"Whether the Senate Judiciary or House Judiciary could separately call Justice Thomas — we know there are separation of powers issues here but is that a possibility?" asked anchor Joy Reid. "Seems as if he lives in an accountability-free zone."

"Unfortunately he does live in that accountability-free world," said Wine-Banks. "Possibility? Of course there's a possibility. Whether there's political will to do it and how long it would take while the court continues to suffer and whether Justice Roberts could in some way approach Justice Thomas and say, you're killing the court, you have to do something here."

READ: 'No way to run the country': Democrat who witnessed GOP reconnaissance tours 'angry' they were gaslit by Republicans

"At this point I don't think that recusal is enough," said Wine-Banks. "I think the damage that he has done and the politicization that is apparent from the relationship and, as I said, it's ridiculous to think that Justice Thomas doesn't know what Mrs. Thomas is doing or Mrs. Thomas doesn't know what the cases are before the Supreme Court. We all know what the cases are and she knows that her case was being decided by him and he was a lone dissenter and the result of losing that case, of it being — he being the lone dissenter is that we now have these extra documents that show her involvement with [Trump attorney John] Eastman."

"I think it's so obvious that it was wrong of him not to recuse," she added. "Ridiculous."

Watch below or at this link.