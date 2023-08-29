Indicted ex-Trump lawyer among those who signed Clarence Thomas integrity pledge
Clarence Thomas has faced criticism for alleged improprieties related to vacations and other gifts he's received, but his former clerks are here to set the record straight with a letter pledging that his integrity is "unimpeachable." One of those former clerks is indicted former Trump lawyer John Eastman.

This list of 112 signatories from former Supreme Court clerks obtained exclusively by Fox News also includes John Wood, a former U.S. attorney who served as the House Jan. 6 select committee’s senior investigative counsel.

"As his law clerks, we offer this response. Different paths led us to our year with Justice Thomas, and we have followed different paths since. But along the way, we all saw with our own eyes the same thing: His integrity is unimpeachable," the letter reads.

"And his independence is unshakable, deeply rooted seven decades ago as that young child who walked through the door of his grandparents’ house for a life forever changed."

The letter drew swift blowback.

“This is powerful evidence of how broken the clerking system is. Clerks' careers are tied to their Justices, so they resort to platitudes to defend the indefensible. Bonus points for including Eastman and (John) Yoo,” Texas A&M law professor Milan Markovic said.

One user on X wrote, "I mean, currently-indicted-in-Georgia former Trump lawyer, John Eastman, used to clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas. But sure, let's hear what the rest of his former clerks have to say about Thomas’ integrity."

