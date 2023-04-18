Clarence Thomas' GOP donor dealings go to committee of federal judges: report

"I actually think this bakes in the potential punitive damages case," said Mariotti. "If you look at the actual value of Dominion, if you look at the amount of profits that were coming in, you would not arrive at this sum. There's no question that people were hoping that this would transform — this would save us all, right? I don't think that that happened, but for the dominion investors, they made a fortune off I, and part of the reason why is there was a fear on Fox's end of punitive damages. Katie [Phang] mentioned a moment ago, a special master looking at discovery issues. But I think there's also potential that the jury was going to award some measure of punitive damages."

Mariotti went on to explain that there was a message delivered to Fox, but he disagreed with Akerman on the impact.

"But I think it definitely sends a message and ultimately, at the end of the day, corporations do react to cost," he said. "They do react to incentives and disincentives that are placed on them. And I do agree with Nick that this does provide a strong disincentive for Fox in the future it will have some impact."

At the start of the discussion, Akerman explained that it was a huge win for the public and for those that believe in democracy. He called it a "death nail on the alternative facts and spewing of lies by Fox News."

One of the pieces of the puzzle are the insurance underwriters for Fox, which Akerman said was likely pressuring the network to settle.

See the panel discussion below or at the link here.