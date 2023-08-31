Clarence Thomas makes multiple disclosures about Harlan Crow reimbursements in latest report

It's taken years, but Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is finally disclosing perks he's received from right-wing billionaire Harlan Crow.
In Thomas' latest financial disclosure report, which was filed earlier this month and covers the entire year of 2022, Thomas revealed that Crow had paid for private flights on two separate occasions where he served as a keynote address at an American Enterprise Institute conference.
Additionally, Thomas revealed that Crow paid for Thomas's transportation, meals, and lodging when Thomas was being hosted as a guest by Crow from July 7th, 2022 until July 13th, 2022 at a location in Keese Mill, New York.
As the Washington Post reports, Thomas is justifying his reliance on Crow to fund his travel expenses on the grounds that the 2022 leak of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade created security risks for him.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
"In his required annual financial report, Thomas said he opted to fly on the private plane of his friend and benefactor, Harlan Crow, for one of the trips on the advice of his security detail," writes the Post. "The justices faced heightened security risks, Thomas noted, after the May, 2022 leak of the court’s majority opinion to eliminate the nationwide right to abortion and overturn Roe v. Wade."
ProPublica earlier this year documented that Crow has for years paid for Thomas to attend luxury vacations and that Thomas never once acknowledged any of these trips on his personal disclosure form.