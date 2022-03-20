Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms since Friday

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms, according to ABC News.
The report explained that the 73-year-old judge fell ill and it grew serious. A release from the Supreme Court revealed that it was an infection, according to the tests run.
"Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C.," said the report.
Thomas is "being treated with intravenous antibiotics. His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two," the press release explained. "Thomas will be participating in consideration and discussions for cases form which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments."
He went to the hospital on Friday.
See the full release below:
