Clarence Thomas roasted for speech claiming the Supreme Court may lose credibility: 'Irony is dead'

Controversial Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was blasted on Friday for comments made at an event hosted by the foundation started by former Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT).

Thomas warned about "cancel culture" and warned the court could become compromised.

“You can cavalierly talk about packing or stacking the court. You can cavalierly talk about doing this or doing that. At some point the institution is going to be compromised,” he claimed. “By doing this, you continue to chip away at the respect of the institutions that the next generation is going to need if they’re going to have civil society."

The Associated Press reported, "Thomas also blasted the media for cultivating inaccurate impressions about public figures — including himself, his wife and late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia."

The justice's wife, Ginni Thomas, has received widespread criticism for her extremist activism undermining the court's credibility.

Former prosecutors Katie Phang and Elie Honig were among those criticizing Thomas' statements.

Here's some of what others were saying about the Supreme Court justice's views:













The institution's credibility?



Since when is Clarence Thomas concerned about the Supreme Court's credibility?

— Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) March 12, 2022









This criminal #clarencethomas who claims to be a justice but whose wife is a fascist cultist has no claim to credibility. He’s a token joke.#SupremeCourt

— donholt99 (@donholt99) March 12, 2022




















































































































