Clarence Thomas roasted for speech claiming the Supreme Court may lose credibility: 'Irony is dead'

Controversial Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was blasted on Friday for comments made at an event hosted by the foundation started by former Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT).
Thomas warned about "cancel culture" and warned the court could become compromised.
“You can cavalierly talk about packing or stacking the court. You can cavalierly talk about doing this or doing that. At some point the institution is going to be compromised,” he claimed. “By doing this, you continue to chip away at the respect of the institutions that the next generation is going to need if they’re going to have civil society."
The Associated Press reported, "Thomas also blasted the media for cultivating inaccurate impressions about public figures — including himself, his wife and late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia."
The justice's wife, Ginni Thomas, has received widespread criticism for her extremist activism undermining the court's credibility.
Former prosecutors Katie Phang and Elie Honig were among those criticizing Thomas' statements.
Somebody needs to consult with basic ethics / recusal principles. (I know, technically Justices aren\u2019t bound by anything but these concepts still matter, especially to somebody like Justice Thomas who is preaching about politicization of the court).— Elie Honig (@Elie Honig) 1647120587
Here's some of what others were saying about the Supreme Court justice's views:
Clarence Thomas\u2019 wife is a POSTER CHILD for compromising #SCOTUS.https://twitter.com/leftcoastbabe/status/1502691747360833536\u00a0\u2026— Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@Dena Grayson, MD, PhD) 1647118759
The institution's credibility?
Since when is Clarence Thomas concerned about the Supreme Court's credibility?
— Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) March 12, 2022
This criminal #clarencethomas who claims to be a justice but whose wife is a fascist cultist has no claim to credibility. He’s a token joke.#SupremeCourt
— donholt99 (@donholt99) March 12, 2022
Clarence Thomas talking about the supreme court\u2019s credibility would be funny if he weren\u2019t downright evil.https://twitter.com/metzsam/status/1502678082775257089\u00a0\u2026— Ed Glavin (@Ed Glavin) 1647122113
Critical to understand that there is not an appreciable difference between Clarence Thomas and your average Fox News talking head, other than journalists treating Thomas as a serious person because he wears a robe to work https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/justice-thomas-slams-cancel-culture-packing-supreme-court-83404803\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/k6SBUYSkko— Jay Willis (@Jay Willis) 1647111441
What credibility? \n\n"U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility"https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/justice-thomas-slams-cancel-culture-packing-supreme-court-83404803\u00a0\u2026— Peter Daou (@Peter Daou) 1647094552
Clarence Thomas is a crook. Clarence Thomas is a joke. Clarence Thomas is a puppet.\n\nIf cancel culture were real he would have been under a jailhouse by now.https://twitter.com/metzsam/status/1502678082775257089\u00a0\u2026— Alexandra Halaby (@Alexandra Halaby) 1647108860
Clarence Thomas should have been canceled when Anita Hill came forward. Instead, he has job security for life.https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/justice-thomas-slams-cancel-culture-packing-supreme-court-83404803\u00a0\u2026— Miranda Yaver, PhD (@Miranda Yaver, PhD) 1647106782
NEW: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife said that 1/6 insurrectionists \u201cdid nothing wrong,\u201d just complained at a Republicans\u2019 event about \u201ccancel culture\u201d and said talk of Congress adding seats to the court will \u201cchip away\u201d at the court\u2019s respect and credibility.— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen) 1647120502
Pissing off Clarence Thomas is reason enough to expand the court.https://www.yahoo.com/news/justice-thomas-slams-cancel-culture-064156061.html\u00a0\u2026— Gary Legum (@Gary Legum) 1647106873