Trump attorneys concluded Clarence Thomas was 'only chance' of overturning election

Attorneys for then-President Donald Trump came to believe that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was the "only chance" of overturning the results of the 2020 election.

A judge recently ordered attorney John Eastman to turn over the emails to the House Select Jan. 6 Committee.

Politico obtained portions of Trump's attorneys' emails provided to congressional investigators.

“We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt,” attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote on Dec. 31, 2020 to the president's legal team.

Chesebro told the group that Thomas was “our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress.”

“I think I agree with this,” Eastman replied.